Armenia Parliament Speaker-led delegations to visit Russia, Cyprus

At the invitation of Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin, the delegation led by Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay on June 30 a two-day visit to Moscow to participate in the second “Development of Parliamentarism” international conference.

As reported the press service of the National Assembly, among the delegates are Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Vahe Enfiajyan, Chair of the Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration Affairs of the National Assembly Mikayel Melkumyan and head of the Bright Armenia parliamentary faction Edmon Marukyan.

After the visit to Moscow, the delegation will pay an official visit to Nicosia on July 3-6 and will meet with President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, President of the Parliament of Cyprus Demetris Syllouris, Chrysostomos II, Archbishop of Cyprus, members of the interparliamentary committee on cooperation between the National Assembly of Armenia and the House of Representatives of Cyprus and representatives of the local Armenian community.

Ararat Mirzoyan will give a speech at the House of Representatives of Cyprus.

In Nicosia, the delegation will include Chair of the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport of the National Assembly of Armenia Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, Chair of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs Vladimir Vardanyan, as well as other deputies of the National Assembly.