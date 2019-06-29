Artsakh President attends concert in Shushi

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan attended on Saturday a concert devoted to the 30th anniversary of re-founding of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church held in the Shushi Culture and Youth Center, Artsakh President's press service reported.
World famous singer Patrick Fiori (France), musician Armen Aharonyan (USA), performers from Armenia and Artsakh partook in the concert.
Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, National Assembly speaker Ashot Ghoulyan, representatives from Armenia and the Diaspora, other officials were present at the event.