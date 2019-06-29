News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 29
USD
477.11
EUR
543.19
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.11
EUR
543.19
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Artsakh President attends concert in Shushi
Artsakh President attends concert in Shushi
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan attended on Saturday a concert devoted to the 30th anniversary of re-founding of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church held in the Shushi Culture and Youth Center, Artsakh President's press service reported.

World famous singer Patrick Fiori (France), musician Armen Aharonyan (USA), performers from Armenia and Artsakh partook in the concert.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, National Assembly speaker Ashot Ghoulyan, representatives from Armenia and the Diaspora, other officials were present at the event.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh President visits Stepanakert Memorial Complex
Bako Sahakyan in connection with the Day of Perished for Motherland and Missing in Action visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex...
 Parliament speaker: Armenia can't nominate candidate for Karabakh presidential elections
Vitaly Balasanyan, Arayik Harutyunyan and Samvel Babayan have already...
 Karabakh State Minister receives participants of "Of Armenian Descent" TV show
The State Minister highly appreciated the efforts of all those who...
 Transparency International wants to observe Karabakh elections
FM Mayilian received its delegation…
 Artsakh President convenes working consultation in Tigranakert
Special attention was paid to the irrigation and fire fighting activities...
 Artsakh Ombudsman makes working visit to California
The Ombudsman will take part in the 30th annual conference of the Armenian Bar Association in Los Angeles...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos