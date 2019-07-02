Armenian Embassy in Georgia: David Grigoryan will be moved from intensive care unit to ward

David Grigoryan’s health is stable, Armenian embassy in Georgia said in a statement.

According to the statement, today diplomats of the Armenian Embassy in Georgia visited the hospital where Georgian citizen David Grigoryan was injured during the clashes on the night of June 21 in Tbilisi.

They met with the head physician of the hospital and the physicians treating Grigoryan. According to them, the state of health of the latter is stable, and he will be transferred from the intensive care unit to the ward today or tomorrow.

“Representatives of the embassy are in constant communication with the doctors and will make additional statements on this issue,” the statement concluded.