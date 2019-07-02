Armenia PM: Armenia-Russia relations were, are and will be strategic

Armenian-Russian relations were, are and will be strategic, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday at the Yerevan State University branch of Moscow State University.

Armenian PM added that the activities of Moscow State University are fully consistent with the path of development chosen by Armenia.

“All problems in Armenia have one solution key. This key is knowledge and research. Universities such as MSU bring great scientific and educational experience to Armenia. Such universities allow us to expand our horizons. This is an exceptional opportunity for our students,” he said.

He noted that the activities of Moscow State University in Armenia contribute not only to establishing close scientific ties, but also creates a new platform for the development of the Russian language in the country. According to him, it is symbolic that the first graduates of the university receive diplomas in the new Armenia.

“All changes happen with your participation and support. I am sure that you will continue to contribute to the development of Russian-Armenian relations,” he said.

Pashinyan thanked the Russian government for its support.

A graduation ceremony was held Tuesday for graduates of the Yerevan branch of Moscow State University.