Ardshinbank offers Summer Travel Packs
Ardshinbank offers Summer Travel Packs
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Ardshinbank offers their customers convenient, fast and affordable way of organizing summer vacations - “Travel Packs for Summer” available at any branch of the bank. The “Travel Pack for Summer” includes: Instant Loan, Travel Insurance, International Payment Card, Personal Safe Deposit Box and Mobile Banking.

Instant Loan allows a client to apply for a consumer loan online and receive it immediately, without the requirement of income analysis, any security or collateral.

Travel Insurance covers the costs of medical insurance and legal advice.

International payment card allows you to make any transaction around the world without commissions.

Personal Safe Deposit Box is a convenient, reliable and safe way to store valuables during the vacation.

Mobile banking allows the client not only to manage your finances, but also to perform almost all banking operations in any place and at any time in a few seconds.

For further details on “Travel Packs for Summer”, please visit or call Ardshinbank's 24/7 call center at 012222222.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
