Armenia submits formal complaint to UNESCO on Azerbaijani actions
Armenia submits formal complaint to UNESCO on Azerbaijani actions
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia has submitted a formal complaint to UNESCO against the actions of Azerbaijan, spokeswoman for Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan told reporters on Wednesday.

According to her, the Armenian side received an invitation from UNESCO to participate  in the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku as an observer. The Armenian side appealed to UNESCO for security guarantees, given the anti-Armenian propaganda carried out by the Azerbaijani authorities.

A letter was received from the UNESCO Secretary General, informing that the Azerbaijani side refused to provide additional security guarantees. Thus, Azerbaijan prevented the participation of the Armenian delegation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
