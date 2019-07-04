News
Putin speaks about conditions of dialogue with Kyiv
Putin speaks about conditions of dialogue with Kyiv
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv, as well as the improvement of relations between Russia and Ukraine, is possible if Ukrainian president, Vladimir Zelensky, fulfills his election promises and starts talking to his compatriots in the Donbas, said Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

“A constructive dialogue with Kiev is possible if Zelensky starts to fulfill his election promises, including entering into direct contacts with his fellow citizens in the Donbas,” he said.

Putin noted that the new Ukrainian authorities will have to solve problems left over from the previous leadership of the country.

“And, of course, the Kiev authorities should finally understand that it is not confrontation between Russia and Ukraine that is in the common interest, but the development of pragmatic cooperation based on trust and mutual understanding,” Putin added.
