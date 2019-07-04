News
CSTO member states' servicemen to participate in parade dedicated to Victory Day
CSTO member states' servicemen to participate in parade dedicated to Victory Day
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The defense ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have adopted a decision on participation in the military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. This is what acting CSTO Secretary-General, Colonel-General Valery Semerikov said during the Moscow-Yerevan-Minsk-Nur Sultan teleconference today.

Semerikov also informed that, at the end of the meeting, the defense ministers discussed several current issues, including the joint counterinfluence and fight against illicit trade and transfer of narcotics, as well as counterinfluence against global terrorism.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
