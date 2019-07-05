President: Most perfect Constitution will turn into non-worthy document if it is unfairly interpreted

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent Friday a congratulatory message on Constitution Day.

According to him, the Constitution is the principal legal guarantee for the protection of the rights and freedoms of each of us.

"The strengthening of constitutional culture is the most important precondition for democracy, the rule of law and the formation, development of the social state system,” the statement said. “We are all equal before the Constitution…At the same time, it is important not only to formulate formal constitutional provisions, but also to formulate constitutional culture, constitutional thinking, the honest and logical interpretation and application of the Constitution. Even the most accurate formulations of the Constitution will turn into a non-worthy document, if it is unfairly interpreted or applied.”