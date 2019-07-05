President Bako Sahakyan signs laws

President Bako Sahakyan signed a law “On Accumulative Pensions”, a law ”On Personalized Accounting of Income Tax and Social Payment”, a law “On Making Changes to the Law ‘On State Pensions’ ”, a law “On Making Changes and Amendments to the NKR Civil Code”, a law “On Making an Amendment to the NKR Civil Procedure Code”, a law “On Making an Amendment to the Law ‘On the Artsakh Republic Budgetary System’ ”, a law “On Making Changes and Amendments to the Law ‘On Profit Tax’ “ , a law “On Making Changes and Amendments to the Law ‘On Income Tax’ ”, a law “On Making a Change and Amendments to the Law ‘On Licensing’ “, a law “On Making an Amendment to the Law ‘On Minimum Monthly Wage’ “, a law “On Making a Change and Amendments to the Law ‘On Compulsory Execution of Judiciary Acts’ “, a law “On Making Amendments to the Law ‘On Bankruptcy’ “, a law “On Making Amendments to the Law ‘On Allocations to the Construction, Repair and Maintenance of Highways’ “ and a law “On Making a Change to the Law ‘On Honorary Titles of the Nagorno Karabagh Republic’ “.