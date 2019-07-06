Stepanakert: Attempts to look at Azerbaijani actions through rose-tinted glasses will lead to dire consequences

Baku’s approaches and plans have not changed, said the deputy head of the Artsakh Presidential Administration, the head of the Main Information Department of the Presidential Administration David Babayan, commenting at the request Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent about the regular statements of Azerbaijani President o Ilham Aliyev.
“We must never forget this…If you look at the situation through rose-tinted glasses, the future can be very sad and bloody,” he said.
Asked to comment whether the Azerbaijani leadership succeeds in misleading the mediators, Babayan said it is not possible: “Mediators are high-class diplomats with a broad outlook who have worked in the diplomatic service for many years”.