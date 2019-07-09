One of injured in Georgian accident hospitalized to Armenia

The condition of one of the injured in an accident in Georgia, is estimated as extremely serious. The injured, under the supervision of doctors, was taken by helicopter to Armenia, Armenian Embassy in Georgia reported.
Health Minister Arsen Torosyan posted a video on his Facebook and wrote: “Another injured was taken from Tbilisi to Yerevan. The condition of the other child remains extremely difficult and his transportation is impossible.”
As reported earlier, three people have been killed, five injured as a result of a tragic accident in Georgia on Sunday.