Kremlin: No decision on economic sanctions against Georgia yet

Kremlin took noted of tough and consolidated position of Russian lawmakers in response to anti-Russian provocations in Georgia, but the leadership has not yet made decision on economic measures against Georgia, spokesperson for Russian president said.
In a statement adopted by the State Duma, the lawmakers offered to respond to anti-Russian provocations by introducing economic measures against Georgia, TASS reported.
Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian president Vladimir Putin, said the decisions are being made by the government, and ultimately by the president.
“The decision has not been made yet,” he said.
The host of Georgia’s Rustavi2 TV channel appeared with a rude statement addressed to Putin on air and insulted Russian president’s late mother using coarse language.