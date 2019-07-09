News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 09
USD
477
EUR
534.34
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477
EUR
534.34
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Kremlin: No decision on economic sanctions against Georgia yet
Kremlin: No decision on economic sanctions against Georgia yet
Region:Georgia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Kremlin took noted of tough and consolidated position of Russian lawmakers in response to anti-Russian provocations in Georgia, but the leadership has not yet made decision on economic measures against Georgia, spokesperson for Russian president said.

In a statement adopted by the State Duma, the lawmakers offered to respond to anti-Russian provocations by introducing economic measures against Georgia, TASS reported.

 Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian president Vladimir Putin, said the decisions are being made by the government, and ultimately by the president.  

“The decision has not been made yet,” he said.

The host of Georgia’s Rustavi2 TV channel appeared with a rude statement addressed to Putin on air and insulted Russian president’s late mother using coarse language.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos