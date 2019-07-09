News
Minister: Eurasian Economic Union member states may discuss transnational corporations
Region:Russia
Theme: Economics

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) is discussing the possibility of launching pilot projects to create large transnational corporations in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), said Minister of Industry and Agriculture of the EEC Alexander Subbotin.

“We conducted an assessment. It turned out that to implement the idea of ​​creating such a transnational corporation is not easy. At the first stage, we propose to choose two or three pilot projects,” said Subbotin.

According to him, pilot projects can be implemented by the countries of the EAEU on the basis of existing cooperation ties, for example, in mechanical engineering and light industry.

“You can also try to launch this kind of pilot project in the field of agricultural engineering, in the field of unmanned control of agricultural equipment,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
