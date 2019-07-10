News
Wednesday
July 10
News
OSCE Mission will conduct monitoring on border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan
OSCE Mission will conduct monitoring on border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On July 11, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring  on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the north direction of Akna.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain)

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
