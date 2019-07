A total of six people have been detained as a result of clashes between supporters of Armenian second President Robert Kocharyan and police officers, Edgar Janoyan, Deputy Chief of Police told Armenian News- NEWS.am.

As reported earlier, supporters of Armenia's second President Robert Kocharyan tried to close Tumanyan Street, where Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's motorcade reportedly had to pass.

The police took the protesters out of the street by force.