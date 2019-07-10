Armenia 2nd President’s lawyer: Kocharyan’s rights are grossly violated

The rights of the second president, Robert Kocharyan, are grossly violated, lawyer of the second president Robert Kocharyan, Hayk Alumyan, told reporters on Wednesday.

The lawyer presented the situation in the judicial process. He recalled that the Appeals Court, by a decision of June 25, re-arrested the former President, and on June 27, the lawyers submitted a petition for bail. The petition is submitted to the court of first instance.

However, the court of first instance does not consider the petition for 13 days.

“If we assume that the court decides that Robert Kocharyan had the right to be released on bail, this will mean that due to judicial red tape, he has not been able to exercise his right for 13 days,” the lawyer noted.

The court of first instance noted it cannot consider the petition before the Court of Appeal. The Court of Appeal, in turn, says that it cannot transfer the materials to the court of first instance before the appeal period has passed.

“Both arguments have nothing to do with the law. This petition should have been considered already on June 28,” said Hayk Alumyan.

The lawyer recalled that the term of appeal to the Court of Cassation is completed within 15 days after receiving the court decision. That is, today the judge is obliged to transfer the case, he said.

Speaking about Judge Armen Danielyan, Hayk Alumyan noted that the judge showed his intentions to do everything to violate the rights of Mr. Kocharyan as much as possible.

“It is not surprising that he does not submit the case. And this is not the first violation case,” he added.