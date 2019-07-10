News
Tigran Avinyan: Problems will be completely eliminated once 5th unit of Hrazdan TPP is restarted
Tigran Avinyan: Problems will be completely eliminated once 5th unit of Hrazdan TPP is restarted
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Problems will be completely eliminated once Yerevan Thermal Power Plant and the fifth unit of the Hrazdan TPP, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan wrote on Facebook.

According to him, as a result of the reconstruction efforts 587 MW are already supplied, which is about 70% of the demand.

As reported earlier, several districts in Yerevan and other cities experienced power outage on Wednesday afternoon.

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan informed about power outrage and problems in the energy system.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures, there have been frequency shifts in the electric power system.

During a press conference, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration Hakob Vardanyan said the reason of blackout still remains unclear, but the electric power station is sustainable again.

“There are no frequency shifts, and the production capacities and supply of the electric power system are being restored,” he said.

One of the versions is that the powerful frequency shift is due to the accident in Iran’s electric power system which is linked to the Armenian one, he added.
