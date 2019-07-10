News
Armenian Deputy PM: Yerevan Thermal Power Plant resumes work
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Incidents

Yerevan Thermal Power Plan has resumed its work, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan wrote on his Facebook.

As reported earlier, several districts in Yerevan and other cities experienced power outage on Wednesday afternoon.

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan informed about power outrage and problems in the energy system.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures, there have been frequency shifts in the electric power system.

During a press conference, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration Hakob Vardanyan said the reason of blackout still remains unclear, but the electric power station is sustainable again.

“There are no frequency shifts, and the production capacities and supply of the electric power system are being restored,” he said.

One of the versions is that the powerful frequency shift is due to the accident in Iran’s electric power system which is linked to the Armenian one, he added.
