Former Armenia justice minister's father dies at 77
Former Armenia justice minister's father dies at 77
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

After a long illness, Haykaz Zeynalyan, father of former Minister of Justice of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan, has died at the age of 77. This is what Artak Zeynalyan wrote on his Facebook page.

He particularly wrote the following:

“Dear compatriots, relatives, friends,

After a long illness, my father, Haykaz Zeynalyan, passed away today at the age of 77.

My father’s Requiem Service will be held on July 12 at 18:00 at St. Hovhannes Church in Yerevan.

The farewell ceremony will be held on July 13 at 12:30 at the same church.

Sincerely,

Artak”
This text available in   Հայերեն
