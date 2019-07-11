News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 11
USD
476.59
EUR
534.88
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.59
EUR
534.88
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
US House overwhelmingly passes Judy Chu Amendment calling for implementation of Royce-Engel Artsakh peace proposal
US House overwhelmingly passes Judy Chu Amendment calling for implementation of Royce-Engel Artsakh peace proposal
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

US House overwhelmingly passes amendment by Congresswoman Judy Chu supporting the deployment of gunfire locators, the addition of observers, and the non-deployment of snipers, heavy arms, and new weaponry along the Artsakh line-of-contact, Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) tweeted

The text of the Chu Amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2020 reads as follows:

It is the sense of Congress that United States interests in the stability of the Caucasus region and the continuation of the Nagorno Karabakh cease-fire will be advanced by an agreement among regional stakeholders on:

1) The non-deployment of snipers, heavy arms, and new weaponry along the line-of-contact;

2) The deployment of gun-fire locator systems on the line-of-contact; and

3) An increase in the number of Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe observers along the line-of-contact.

The Royce-Engel initiative, first proposed in Fall 2015, received the support of over 100 U.S. House members through a series of Congressional calls to the U.S. Administration and the OSCE to take concrete action to ensure Artsakh peace as Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group mediated negotiations continue. The ANCA has launched multiple nationwide grassroots campaigns in support of the initiative, which has gotten support from the U.S. State Department and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, in addition to the Republics of Artsakh and Armenia. Azerbaijan remains the only obstacle to their practical implementation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian side expresses concern over statements by Polish FM in Baku
"The Polish Foreign Ministry stated that they will continue to speak more constructively…
 Armenia PM thanks Donald Tusk for EU position on Karabakh settlement
Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the importance of expanding relations with the EU countries…
 European Council President: Karabakh conflict does not have military solution
The EU continues to fully support the efforts of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs…
OSCE Mission will conduct monitoring on border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan
From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistant...
 Donald Tusk: There is no military solution but only political settlement of Karabakh conflict
“Referring to stability in the region, we also discussed the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict…
 Armenia and Russia FMs discuss Artsakh issue
The sides discussed issues of Armenian-Russian allied relations, cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos