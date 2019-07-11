Armenia-China visa regime to be lifted

At its Cabinet meeting on Thursday, the Government of Armenia approved the Government's draft law on the mutual lifting of visa requirements with China for both countries’ citizens.
The bill will be submitted to the Constitutional Court to determine compliance with the Constitution.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Artak Apitonyan presented the issue, noting that the agreement on signing this agreement was reached during Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's visit to China.
The Deputy Minister noted that the sides are interested in deepening cooperation in various fields, including through inter-personal contacts and promotion of tourism. He also added that China will probably ratify the agreement in the next month.
With the ratification of the deal, China is expected to intensify trade, business, and tourism exchanges.