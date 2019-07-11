News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 11
USD
476.94
EUR
537.27
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.94
EUR
537.27
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
OSCE monitoring on border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan
OSCE monitoring on border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On July11,  in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the on  the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the north direction of Akna,   

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

From the opposite side of the border, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. However, the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE mission to its front-line positions.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Ombudsman receives OSCE/ODIHR delegation
Arman Tatoyan emphasized that he is willing to...
 OSCE Mission will conduct monitoring on border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan
From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistant...
 Armenia FM meets with OSCE/ODIH director
They stressed importance of deepening cooperation with OSCE…
 OSCE PA encourages Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify dialogue
The delegates also welcomed the recent recognition of the Armenian Genocide…
 Karabakh issue may be discussed during OSCE informal meeting, Zakharova does not rule out
Zakharova was asked during the briefing whether the Karabakh settlement would be discussed...
 Armenian Foreign Minister to take part in informal meeting of OSCE FMs
Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will participate in an informal meeting…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos