Friday
July 12
Former MP: Four-Day Artsakh War committee needs to examine Pashinyan's statement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The committee examining the circumstances behind the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016 needs to examine then MP Pashinyan’s statement that the war was agreed upon with Russia. If it doesn’t, the impartiality of political forces, including the parliamentary opposition, namely Prosperous Armenia Party and Bright Armenia Party, will be in jeopardy. This is what Head of Akunq Political Analysis Center, former MP Ruben Hakobyan said today during a discussion entitled “Domestic Political Events in Armenia: The Istanbul Convention”.

Hakobyan added that if Pashinyan was right, it will turn out that Armenia has won the Russian-Azerbaijani tandem. If not, then we have to ask ourselves what statements pose a serious threat to Armenia’s security. “Armenia has become a field in which external forces are trying to advance their geopolitical interests and interests in terms of civilization, and we shouldn’t blame them for that. Armenia’s foreign policy has reached a point where the country has frozen its friendly and neighborly relations with its allies, including the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union,” Hakobyan emphasized.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
