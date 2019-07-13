News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 13
USD
476.68
EUR
536.6
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.68
EUR
536.6
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Armenia’s Pashinyan: We want person to earn his “soft drink” with his dignified work
Armenia’s Pashinyan: We want person to earn his “soft drink” with his dignified work
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


It’s good that there are people who decide to buy $6mn worth of rice, tomato, soft drink, and to distribute to people before the New Year. But more important are people who create—with that $6 million—centers such as this SMART Center. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday stated this during his visit to the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) charitable foundation’s SMART center in Lori Province.

In his words, in Armenia, rice and soft drinks are usually distributed as gifts in order to get something back, whereas such centers help children to believe in themselves.

“This is the difference between the two models,” Pashinyan added. “One model puts a person into dependence on a pseudo or real leader, whereas the second model gives freedom to act, to create.

“We want a person [in Armenia] to earn his ‘soft drink’ with his dignified work, and to pay a ‘soft drink’ to the state budget as a tax.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
PM: No sign of “foreign DNA” in Armenia revolution
The only “foreign” thing that happened in our revolution is the iPhone and the Facebook, Pashinyan said…
 Armenia PM: It’s more important to what extent each and every one of us limits himself
An uncorrupt official has very strong internal “brakes,” and those are values…
 Armenia PM points to way to double country’s population
The way of thinking, the structure of the economy, changes a lot in our reality…
 Anti-Corruption Policy Council holds first session chaired by Armenia PM
Today, the Government of Armenia unequivocally has the highest level of political will to...
 Armenia political party leader claims Nikol Pashinyan, Serzh Sargsyan have a deal
When asked if she believes there is a...
 Extraordinary meeting of Armenian Parliament held in Yerevan
There are several issues on the agenda, including the package of draft laws on introducing amendments to the Criminal Code of Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos