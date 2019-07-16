US will assist Armenia on path to democracy, Congresswoman Speier says

Democratizing a country is a tremendous challenge, and Armenia is successfully overcoming this challenge. Jackie Kanchelian Speier, US congresswoman with Armenian roots, noted about this speaking to the Voice of America Armenian Service.

In Speier’s words, the Congress’ adoption of the law amendment—with her proposal—to allocating additional $40mn US assistance to Armenia was an important step. As per the congresswoman, they are actually rewarding Armenia for this massive flight aimed at developing democracy in the country, and she expressed the hope that this is just the beginning of very warm and strong relations.

According to Speier, last year’s velvet revolution in Armenia has opened new prospects for strengthening Armenian-American relations, but Washington is aware of the difficulties which Armenia still faces.

Within the framework of the Congressional Armenian Caucus, Speier expects this week to discuss the prospects for cooperation also with the Armenian parliament delegation that has arrived in Washington, D.C., and led by National Assembly speaker Ararat Mirzoyan.

Jackie Speier added that she wants to hear from them what is happening in Armenia and what are the main challenges and successes so that they, in turn, will inform them to everyone in Washington.