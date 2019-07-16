UK Foreign Office rules out Assange's extradition to countries with death penalty

WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange will not be extradited to any country with the death penalty, UK Deputy Foreign Minister Alan Duncan told reporters following a meeting in Quito with Ecuador’s FM, Jose Valencia.
According to him, an agreement was reached between the two countries - the UK and Ecuador on this -, TASS reported referring to EFE.
Assange founded WikiLeaks in 2006, where secret information about the activities of a number of governments, including the US, is published. Fearing extradition to the US from Sweden, where two women accused him of sexual harassment and rape, he asked for asylum in 2012 at the Ecuadorian embassy in London and has been there for almost seven years. Ecuador refused to grant him further asylum in April, after which Assange was arrested by police for failing to appear in a London court on a warrant of 2012, as well as on the basis of an extradition request sent by Washington to the UK authorities in 2018.
A London court on May 1 sentenced Assange to 50 weeks in prison for violating the conditions of release on bail. There is also a consideration of a request for his extradition to the US, where, according to the charges filed by the American Justice Ministry, the founder of WikiLeaks faces up to 175 years in prison for hacking activities.