Iran’s authorities confirm detention of French-Iranian researcher
The official representative of the Iranian judiciary Gholamhossein Esmaili confirmed the detention of an employee of the Paris Institute of Political Studies Sciences Po Fariba Adelkhah, BBC reported

"I heard the news, [but] do not know who arrested her and on what grounds," Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

On Monday, at a briefing, the representative of the French Foreign Ministry reported that the authorities were informed about the detention of Fariba Adelhakh, who has French and Iranian citizenship. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed concern about her detention in Iran.
