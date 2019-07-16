Armenia Defense Minister receives experts of UK Government Communication Service

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan received today a group of experts of the UK Government Communication Service, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Defense.
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Judith Farnworth also attended the meeting.
The expert group is in Armenia to consider the prospects for enhancing national capacities through a program in the fields of information and communication at the strategic level.
After learning about the British side’s experience and attaching importance to the initiative, Armenia’s defense minister expressed willingness to cooperate with the British colleagues for implementation of future actions related to the defense sector.