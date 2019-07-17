Avinyan: Armenia can be at forefront of 4th industrial revolution

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who is in New York to take part in the United Nations High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, held a roundtable discussion with members of the Armenians in Banking & Finance network.
In his address at the event, Avinyan presented the vision for Armenia’s development, and the recent developments in the country’s economy.
The deputy PM expressed a conviction that if Armenia’s development model were to be based on the infinity of the mind and the power of the idea, the country can overcome its resource-based and geographical constraints.
Also, Tigran Avinyan noted that Armenia can be at the forefront of the fourth industrial revolution, and by way of the development of the high-tech industry and the startup ecosystem, as well as by strengthening its positions in global value chains.
Furthermore, the Armenian official touched upon the competitive advantages of Armenia’s economy, the steps to improve the country’s business and investment climate, the vision for Armenia’s civil aviation and tourism development, the peculiarities of the country’s financial system, its governance reforms, as well as Armenia’s commitment to ensure accountability and efficiency.
Tigran Avinyan added that the exchange of capacities, talents, knowledge, and experience between Armenia and the Armenian diaspora, as well as the creation of various tools and programs to this end, shall be one of the keys to success.
The Armenian deputy PM’s address was followed by a question and answer session with members of the Armenians in Banking & Finance network.