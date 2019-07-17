Pashinyan hails Germany assistance in implementation of reforms in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday congratulated German Chancellor Angela Merkel on her birthday.
In his respective message, Pashinyan noted that he hails the assistance by Germany and the European Union in the implementation of reforms that started in Armenia after the velvet revolution in the country, and hopes this assistance will be continued.
The Armenian PM added that he fondly recalls their meetings in Yerevan and Berlin, and which have raised Armenia-Germany friendly relations to a new level.
Also, Pashinyan expressed confidence that the consistent implementation of the arrangements they have made will give a new quality to the Armenian-German dynamic partnership, and for the benefit of the welfare of the two peoples.