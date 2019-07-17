News
Turkey's Deputy Consul in Iraqi Kurdistan killed in Erbil
Turkey's Deputy Consul in Iraqi Kurdistan killed in Erbil
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Turkey’s Deputy Consul in Iraqi Kurdistan was among the two victims attacked in Erbil. Ankara has already promised to take revenge for the murder of the Turkish diplomat.

AFP reports that no group has assumed responsibility for the attack yet.

An anonymous person opened fire at officers of the Turkish consulate in a restaurant in Erbil. Sources say the assassin hid from the scene of the crime.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq confirmed the incident and condemned the attack. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey and Iraq are still seeking the culprits, and Erdogan’s Spokesperson has promised that Turkey will give “the necessary response”.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
