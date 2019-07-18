CNN: US sends 500 militaries to Saudi Arabia

The Trump administration intends to send the military to Saudi Arabia amid growing tensions with Iran, CNN reported referring to the two US Defense officials.
Five hundred American troops will reportedly be sent to Prince Sultan Air Base, located in the desert area to the east of Riyadh.
According to officials, a small number of military personnel and support staff is already in place, and at the initial stage, preparatory work is underway to deploy the Patriot missile defense system, as well as to improve the runway and the airfield.
The decision was made amid delicate nuances in relations between Riyadh and Washington in connection with the wrath of the Congress about the position of the administration over the murder of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
But the Trump administration has stated that it seeks to help protect Saudi Arabia from 'Iranian aggression.’
In June, the administration announced that it would send 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East, but did not specify which countries they would be sent to.
Congress was not officially notified of the dispatch of the military, although one official told CNN that they had been unofficially warned and an announcement was expected next week.
Notice to Congress will provide more precise details about the US military forces in the region that have already been publicly announced.