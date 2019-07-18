One Armenia party leader on PM Pashinyan: One of you bring this person home from street, give him hot tea

Since yesterday [Wednesday], I have been thinking of how to respond to [Prime Minister] Nikol Pashinyan’s inappropriate and insulting qualifications towards the judicial system [of Armenia]. Artur Ghazinyan, head of the One Armenia party, wrote this on his Facebook page.

“I just don’t find the words,” he added. “How can the head of state insult his judges, use words such as ‘ownerless,’ ‘hitting the head with a wooden stick,’ and ‘whimpering under the doors,’ which are impermissible to a human being?

“One of you bring this person home from the street, give [him a] hot tea, open the Grade 11 ‘social science’ subject textbook, and loudly read [to him] that human dignity is an inalienable value, a man’s self-respect can’t be insulted, explain [to him] that there is a principle of separation of powers where the executive and judicial powers are equal, the leader of the executive [power] has no RIGHT to interfere; in particular, to qualify, assess, and challenge the actions of the judicial power.

“One of you tell him that if he feels that his mental state doesn’t fulfill the minimum requirements for balance, restraint, appropriateness, and accountability specified for the head of state, it would be better [for him] to wisely keep silent, just keep silent, or in the extreme case, to express his thoughts in writing.

“Who is responsible for Pashinyan’s health? Please be more alert. He now holds a very important office, he possesses the most important and powerful levers whose uncalculated application can lead to unpredictable consequences.

“One more thing: please don’t write emotional letters to him; he gets shocked.”