Armenian-Iranian border interstate road rehabilitation project launched

The km126+100-km131+500 sector of the M2 Yerevan-Yeraskh-Goris-Meghri-Armenian-Iranian border interstate road rehabilitation project has been launched. The works are being carried out by Vayk RSC CJSC and include earthwork, renovation of bridges, installation of security elements and new cover of water disposal systems and the road.
The given road sector is closed from both sides for security considerations.
Prior to the end of the project, drivers are advised to bypass the mentioned road through the H-52 state road, that is, via Malishka village.