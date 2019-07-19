Cause of smoke on board aborted Moscow-Yerevan flight is determined

The smoke that spread on board the Nordwind Airlines passenger plane at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport was caused by the presence of hydraulic fluid and oil vapors in the air conditioning system of this aircraft, 306 television reported, citing the Investigative Committee of Russia.
No traces of burns and fire were detected on board this plane, which was not damaged.
A passenger of this aircraft—which was about to fly from the Russian capital city to the Armenian capital city of Yerevan—said there was smoke in the cabin, after which the passengers began to panic and shout.
“[But] kudos to the pilot!” the young man added, in particular. “He quickly decided, [and] stopped the plane in time.”
At the time of this emergency, there were 173 passengers and six crew members on board.
Eight people were injured.
Once the passengers were evacuated from this plane, they were taken to another terminal, and sometime thereafter, they were able to fly to Yerevan on board another aircraft. But 28 passengers refused to fly on board this alternate plane.
Flight to Yerevan aborted at Moscow airport, passengers evacuated