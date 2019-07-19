Armenia President visits painter Narek Avetisyan's exhibition

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited today painter Narek Avetisyan’s exhibition called “Paintings of Jajur”.
Armen Sarkissian was introduced to the exhibited works, talked to the painter about the works of his father, beloved painter Minas Avetisyan and the indelible trace that he left in the history of Armenian painting.
Narek Avetisyan said President Armen Sarkissian had a great influence on the organizing of the exhibition and the creation of the exhibited works and had visited the house and studio of Minas Avetisyan on the latter’s birthday last year. “Back then, I had only painted 4 of the paintings exhibited here. The President motivated me. His visit was binding, and it made me work with more confidence this past year,” he said.
President Sarkissian and Narek Avetisyan talked about the painter’s future plans.