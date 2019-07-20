Benjamin Netanyahu becomes Israel’s longest-serving PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu surpassed on Saturday the record of the founding father of the Jewish state David Ben-Gurion becoming the Israeli longest-serving PM, The Times of Israel reported.
Netanyahu, 69, has been serving as prime minister of Israel since March 31, 2009. Prior to that, he headed the country's government from 1996 to 1999. In total, as of July 20, he holds the post of Prime Minister of the Jewish States for 4876 days, or more than 13 years, which is a new record, the newspaper writes.
The next parliamentary elections in the country are scheduled for September 17. It will be the first re-election in the history of modern Israel, as Netanyahu could not form a stable government coalition following the results of the previous elections held in April.