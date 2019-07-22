Dollar “loses ground” in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.18/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.30 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 534.18 (down by AMD 1.34), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 593.70 (down by AMD 3.09), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.56 (unchanged) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 249.78, AMD 22,041.15 and AMD 13,074.35, respectively.