Monday
July 22
Catholicos of All Armenians receives Premier of Australia's New South Wales
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians hosted today Premier of Australia’s New South Wales state Gladys Berejiklian at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, as reported the news service of the Mother See.

The Supreme Patriarch congratulated Mrs. Berejiklian once again on her victory in the elections and highly appreciated her activites for New South Wales and her major role in the Armenian community.

In her turn, Gladys Berejiklian expressed joy for being on a private visit to Armenia and visiting the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

During the conversation, the Catholicos of All Armenians and Mrs. Gladys Berejiklian talked about the challenges facing the Armenian community of Australia and issues related to preservation of the Armenian identity. They also touched upon the prospects for the expansion of relations and enhancement of cooperation between Armenia and Australia.
