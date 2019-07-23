Ambassador: Yerevan-Bucharest direct flights may increase to 3-4 times per week by end of year

By the end of the year, direct flights between Yerevan and Bucharest may increase to 3-4 times a week, Armenian Ambassador to Romania Sergey Minasyan said Tuesday during the round table titled ‘Armenia and Romania. Society, cooperation and prospects’
According to him, this is the result of the development of interstate relations, including economic relations in the last two years.
In the past 30 years, both Armenia and Romania have recorded successes in political transformation, he said adding that between the communities of the two countries there may be interesting topics for discussion, including combating corruption, freedom of speech, political culture, geopolitics, and regional security.
The ambassador recalled that Romania was one of the first to establish diplomatic relations with Armenia, one of the first to ratify the EU-Armenia deal, and the Armenian community of Romania plays a big role in all these processes.
Direct flights between Yerevan and Bucharest will kick off from April 3.