News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 23
USD
476.13
EUR
532.17
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.13
EUR
532.17
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Analyst: Armenia, Romania have many similarities
Analyst: Armenia, Romania have many similarities
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia and Romania have numerous similarities. Yerevan-based Caucasus Institute director, political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan, on Tuesday noted this at the roundtable discussion, entitled “Armenia and Romania. Society, Cooperation and Prospects.”

In his words, these similarities are conditioned by the fact that, historically, both Romania and Armenia were in similar political conditions, and they have passed a “difficult road” in the present.

“Cultural ties can also serve as the main foundations for cooperation,” Iskandaryan added, in particular.

Also, the analyst stressed that political transit and political transformation—in both Armenia and Romania—are not something unique, since processes take place—including in the West, and therefore it cannot become an obstacle for the development of a country and of interstate relations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos