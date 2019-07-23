Analyst: Armenia, Romania have many similarities

YEREVAN. – Armenia and Romania have numerous similarities. Yerevan-based Caucasus Institute director, political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan, on Tuesday noted this at the roundtable discussion, entitled “Armenia and Romania. Society, Cooperation and Prospects.”
In his words, these similarities are conditioned by the fact that, historically, both Romania and Armenia were in similar political conditions, and they have passed a “difficult road” in the present.
“Cultural ties can also serve as the main foundations for cooperation,” Iskandaryan added, in particular.
Also, the analyst stressed that political transit and political transformation—in both Armenia and Romania—are not something unique, since processes take place—including in the West, and therefore it cannot become an obstacle for the development of a country and of interstate relations.