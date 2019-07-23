News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 23
USD
476.13
EUR
532.17
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.13
EUR
532.17
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
1 injured after new shooting on Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan border
1 injured after new shooting on Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan border
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The situation on the border of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan has become aggravated, as new shots have been fired, a border guard has been wounded, the press service of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan told RIA Novosti.

Two single shots were fired at Kyrgyzstan’s citizens' side from the Tajik side during the meeting with the population, leaving the Kyrgyz border guard injured.

As reported earlier, the conflict arose between Kyrgyz and Tajik citizens as a dispute broke out among villagers after Tajik citizens raised a flag in the Tajikistan-controlled exclave of Vorukh, the country’s border agency said late Monday.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos