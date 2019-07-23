1 injured after new shooting on Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan border

The situation on the border of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan has become aggravated, as new shots have been fired, a border guard has been wounded, the press service of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan told RIA Novosti.
Two single shots were fired at Kyrgyzstan’s citizens' side from the Tajik side during the meeting with the population, leaving the Kyrgyz border guard injured.
As reported earlier, the conflict arose between Kyrgyz and Tajik citizens as a dispute broke out among villagers after Tajik citizens raised a flag in the Tajikistan-controlled exclave of Vorukh, the country’s border agency said late Monday.