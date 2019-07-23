Trump on Johnson appointment: He will be great!

US President Donald Trump congratulated Boris Johnson on his victory in the election of a new leader of the Conservative Party.
“Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great!” Trump tweeted.
Earlier, Boris Johnson won the election of the leader of the Conservative Party ruling in the UK.