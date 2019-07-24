Armenia Supreme Judicial Council hosts UN expert group

YEREVAN. – The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) of Armenia, and led by its newly elected chairman Ruben Vardazaryan, on Tuesday received an expert group from the United Nations (UN).

The objective of their meeting was to discuss the current state of the justice reforms and the anticorruption strategy process in Armenia, the current challenges in the country’s judicial system, as well as the strategic benchmarks for making justice effective in Armenia and the SJC’s role in this process, the SJC press and public relations service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Jason Gluck, the leader of this visiting UN expert group, stressed the Supreme Judicial Council’s crucial role in the implementation of judicial reforms in Armenia, and expressed their readiness to assist in the resolution of the issues that exist in this domain.