His Holiness Karekin II receives pilgrims from Akhaltskha and Samtskhe-Javakhk
His Holiness Karekin II receives pilgrims from Akhaltskha and Samtskhe-Javakhk
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians received yesterday pilgrims of Akhaltskha and Samtskhe-Javakhk (accompanied by pastor of Akhaltskha, Friar Hakob Sahakyan) at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

During the meeting, the Supreme Patriarch gave his blessings to the pilgrims and asked about the pilgrims’ impressions of the pilgrimage to Armenia, as well as the spiritual life and problems of Armenians in Akhaltskha and the region.

His Holiness also expressed his appreciation to the clergy of the Georgian-Armenian Diocese for implementing their mission with zeal and dedication and preserving national values.
Հայերեն
