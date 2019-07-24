News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 24
USD
475.98
EUR
530.19
RUB
7.55
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.98
EUR
530.19
RUB
7.55
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Osipyan: Armenia police fully master operative situation, within this one year
Osipyan: Armenia police fully master operative situation, within this one year
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Today, the police are more willing, more courageous, are no longer more tolerant, are not constrained, are strong, but, at the same time, are defenseless. The Chief of Police of Armenia, Valeriy Osipyan, stated this at a press conference on Wednesday.

“I consider it impermissible to insult the police, disobey, shove them, and remain unpunished,” he said. “This is a legislative gap, and it has always been unpunished.

“As long as there is crime, there will be police-criminal clash. (...). Within this one year, the police [of Armenia] fully master the operative situation, they have the corresponding will and principle to fight against the vicious phenomena.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos