Armenia high technological industry minister meets with Iranian counterpart
Armenia high technological industry minister meets with Iranian counterpart
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

During his working visit to Tehran, Armenia’s Minister of High Technological Industry Hakob Arshakyan met with Minister of Information Technologies and Telecommunication of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi, as reported the Department of Information of the Ministry of High Technological Industry of Armenia.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a broad range of issues on economic cooperation and touched upon the upcoming programs and opportunities for partnership in the field of high technologies.

Hakob Arshakyan talked about the recent political events that took place in the Republic of Armenia, the priorities that the government has adopted for economic development and the vision of the newly established Ministry of High Technological Industry.

At the end of the meeting, the minister invited his Iranian counterpart to Armenia to attend the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) to be held on October 6-9 in Yerevan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
