Armenia PM congratulates Boris Johnson on being elected UK PM

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Boris Johnson on assuming the office of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
“I cordially congratulate you on assuming the office of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. I wish you success in implementing this important mission.
Armenia attaches great importance to the ongoing development and expansion of the Armenian-British cooperation. The constructive dialogue established between our countries lay a strong foundation for recording major achievements in all directions and for using the existing potential comprehensively and for the benefit of our friendly nations.
I fully hope I will have an opportunity to meet you in the near future and convey new air and quality to the Armenian-British relations through combined efforts,” the congratulatory message of the Prime Minister reads.