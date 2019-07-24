Turkey is discontent with the US government’s offer to create a “buffer zone” in northern Syria, and Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has referred to the offer as “unsatisfactory”, reports AP.
Çavuşoğlu stated that Turkey will launch another attack in Syria, if an agreement is not reached soon.
Çavuşoğlu’s comments come after US and Turkish delegations discussed the issue of a potential buffer zone along the length of the border with Turkey.
According to him, Ankara and Washington can’t reach an agreement on the surface area of the potential zone and how it will be managed.